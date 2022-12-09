Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
