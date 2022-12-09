Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.