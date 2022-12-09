Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

