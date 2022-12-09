Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTSDF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

