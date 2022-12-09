Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $4,721.66 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

