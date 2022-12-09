Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $38.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

