Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

