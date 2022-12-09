CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NYSE CNA opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 178,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,646 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

