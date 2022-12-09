CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £299.88 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall bought 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($365.66).

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($365.81).

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 228 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.44. The stock has a market cap of £637.98 million and a P/E ratio of 912.00. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.94).

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

