Citigroup Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $20.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 172.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

