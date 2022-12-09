Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETRN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.6 %

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 5,910,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,827. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

