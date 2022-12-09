CIBC Upgrades Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

BEVFF opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $314.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

