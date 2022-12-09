Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $10,050.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9,923.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10,078.45. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1 year low of $9,050.00 and a 1 year high of $13,875.50.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

