CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,051,374 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,051,374 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.86 and a 200-day moving average of $255.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

