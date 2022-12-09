Cesar Johnston Sells 19,000 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,263.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energous Stock Performance

Shares of WATT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 197,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Energous Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energous Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WATT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

