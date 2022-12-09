CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0963 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.55 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00241264 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09554715 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,026,410.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

