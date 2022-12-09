Casper Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.73 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Casper has a market capitalization of $309.72 million and $4.73 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,343,109,662 coins and its circulating supply is 10,571,308,795 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,341,403,681 with 10,569,718,892 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02929087 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,161,590.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

