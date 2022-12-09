Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $263.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $248.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More

