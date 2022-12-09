Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

