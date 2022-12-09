Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.02.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

