Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 233.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.