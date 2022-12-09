Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 10,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.