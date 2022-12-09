Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.60.

Capital Power stock opened at C$48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.36. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$198,440.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

