Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.11). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.97.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $332.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

