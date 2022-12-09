Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. Canon has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Analysts predict that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,282,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Canon by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

