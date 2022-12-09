Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €29.36 ($30.91) and last traded at €29.18 ($30.72). 51,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.12 ($30.65).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.05 and its 200-day moving average is €30.26.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

