Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

