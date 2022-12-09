Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.01 and last traded at $199.01. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.00.
Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.08.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
