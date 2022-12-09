Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.42.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE:CNQ opened at C$74.57 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
