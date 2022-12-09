Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $715.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $678.24.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $531.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

