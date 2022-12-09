Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $531.08. 2,695,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,684. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.21. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.24.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

