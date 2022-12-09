Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £77,418.06 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.89), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,400.76).
Britvic stock opened at GBX 812.50 ($9.91) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 793.91. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
