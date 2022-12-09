Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £77,418.06 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.89), for a total value of £77,418.06 ($94,400.76).

Britvic Price Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 812.50 ($9.91) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 793.91. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.50.

Britvic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Britvic

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.12) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.40) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.71) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 981.25 ($11.97).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

