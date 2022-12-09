British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,018 ($48.99).

British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 105.50 ($1.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,305 ($40.30). The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,331.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,407.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,406.38. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

