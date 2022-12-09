BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $60.77 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $60.77 million and approximately $639,897.83 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,227.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00648290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00251049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00053069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00056499 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00182436 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $623,447.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.