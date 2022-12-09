BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MUE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.