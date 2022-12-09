BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.