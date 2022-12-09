Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,113. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

