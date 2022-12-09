Bitcoin Latinum Tops 1-Day Volume of $983.29 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $983.29 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

