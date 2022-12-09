Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
