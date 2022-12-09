Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

