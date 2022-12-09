Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow Sells 800 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 581,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,825. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.50 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.61.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

