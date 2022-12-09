Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.50 ($9.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.18) to GBX 840 ($10.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.78) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.61) to GBX 711 ($8.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Down 0.8 %

BEZ opened at GBX 637 ($7.77) on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 674 ($8.22). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 621.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 565.27. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,568.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.