Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW stock opened at €82.96 ($87.33) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.50. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

