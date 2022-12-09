Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 11,969 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $399,285.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,125,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 76,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

