Barclays Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $240.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $550,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,967,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.