Barclays Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CWB opened at C$24.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.35.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

