Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.35.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

