Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.60% from the company’s previous close.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $783.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

