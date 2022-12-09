AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,540.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,488.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,412.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,234.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

