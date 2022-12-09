Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 932,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

