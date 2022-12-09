Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.
Shares of ATHM stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 932,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
