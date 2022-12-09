Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.68) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.63) to GBX 903 ($11.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ATG opened at GBX 751 ($9.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636 ($7.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,588 ($19.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £905.70 million and a PE ratio of 12,516.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 800.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 865.43.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Suzanne Baxter bought 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.37 ($30,290.66).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

