AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 38.9%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 38.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

