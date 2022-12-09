Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
ARTW opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
